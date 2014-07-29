FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesco's pain continues as sales slide - Kantar Worldpanel
July 29, 2014

Tesco's pain continues as sales slide - Kantar Worldpanel

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest grocer Tesco
 saw its sales decline worsen over the last four weeks,
industry data showed on Tuesday, hurt by the lowest market
growth in a decade.
    The data from market researcher Kantar Worldpanel showed
Tesco's sales fell 3.8 percent year on year in the 12 weeks
ending July 20, with its market share dipping to 28.9 percent
from 30.3 percent.
    The fall was worse than the 1.9 percent decline Kantar data
showed for Tesco sales in the 12 weeks to June 22 last month.
 
    Last week Tesco ditched Chief Executive Philip Clarke and
issued its second profit warning in two years, saying sales in
the first half of the year were "somewhat below expectations".
 
    Overall market growth for the latest period fell to 0.9
percent - the lowest figure for 10 years, Kantar said, as
British consumers shop around for cut price deals to save money
and waste less by buying little and often in local convenience
stores or online.
    No. 4 player Morrisons, which like Tesco is
undergoing a turnaround plan to improve its fortunes, also saw
its sales fall by 3.8 percent in the 12 week period, with its
market share down from 11.5 to 11 percent.
    Tesco and Morrisons are also being particularly hurt by the
rise of the German hard discounters Aldi and Lidl
, and have responded by cutting prices.
    Sales at Aldi rose 32.2 percent in the period taking its
market share to 4.8 percent, almost in line with more upmarket
Waitrose. Lidl recorded sales growth of 19.5 percent
and saw its market share rise from 3.1 percent to 3.6 percent.
    Wal-Mart's Asda and Sainsbury's both held
onto their market share and recorded sales growth of 0.9 and 1.2
percent respectively.
    Kantar said its measure of inflation fell to 0.4 percent -
the lowest level in its dataset which began in October 2006.
    
    Market share and sales (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  July 20 2014  July 21,2013  in sales
 Tesco            28.9          30.3          -3.8
 Asda             17.0          17.0           0.9
 Sainsbury        16.6          16.6           1.2
 Morrison         11.0          11.5          -3.8
 The Co-Op         6.3           6.5          -2.1
 Waitrose          4.9           4.8           3.4
 Aldi              4.8           3.7          32.2
 Lidl              3.6           3.1          19.5
 Iceland           2.0           2.0          -0.3
 
 (Reporting by Neil Maidment and James Davey; Editing by David
Evans)

