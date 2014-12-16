FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1- UK grocery market returns to marginal growth - Kantar Worldpanel
#Market News
December 16, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1- UK grocery market returns to marginal growth - Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to fix formatting)
    LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain's grocery market eked out
marginal growth of 0.1 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 7 after a
historic first decline in last month's figures, industry data
showed on Tuesday. 
    Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said all of Britain's
so-called "big four" grocers posted sales declines in the
period, while discounters Aldi and Lidl 
reached a record combined market share of 8.6 percent.
    "Britain's supermarket price war is ramping up ahead of the
all-important Christmas period. Retailers are selling more items
on promotion, leading to like-for-like prices falling by 0.7
percent compared with this time last year," said Fraser
McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar
Worldpanel.
    Sales at market leader Tesco, which is reeling from
an accounting scandal and multiple profit warnings, fell 2.7
percent over the period. However, that was its best result since
June, showing some signs of stabilisation for the grocer.
    Sales at Wal-Mart's Asda, Sainsbury's
 and Morrisons fell 1.0 percent, 1.8 percent and
3.2 percent respectively.
    Aldi's sales were up 22.3 percent, while Lidl's were up 18.3
percent.
        
  Summary of market share and sales change (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Dec 7, 2014   Dec 8, 2013   in sales
 Tesco            29.1          29.9          -2.7
 Asda             16.7          16.9          -1.0
 Sainsbury        16.5          16.8          -1.8
 Morrison         11.2          11.6          -3.2
 Co-operative     6.1           6.2           -1.6
 Waitrose         5.0           4.7           6.0
 Aldi             4.9           4.0           22.3
 Lidl             3.7           3.1           18.3
 Iceland          2.1           2.1           -1.6
                                              
 
 (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
