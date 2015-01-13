FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sainsbury's best of UK 'big four' at Christmas - Kantar
January 13, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Sainsbury's best of UK 'big four' at Christmas - Kantar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - J Sainsbury was the
Christmas winner among Britain's so called "big four" grocers,
industry data showed on Tuesday, although smaller German
discounters Aldi and Lidl continued to grab market share.
    Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said all of the big four
-- Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's and Wm Morrison
 -- posted sales declines in the period amid a fierce
industry price war, but that Sainsbury's fared best.
    Sainsbury's sales fell 0.7 percent over the 12 weeks to Jan
4, Kantar said, compared with falls of 1.2 percent at market
leader Tesco and 1.6 percent at Asda and Morrisons.
    All of the big four also saw their market share slip in the
period, with Tesco's trimmed from 29.6 percent to 29.1 percent.
    Sainbury's, Tesco and Morrisons have all recently published
Christmas trading statements, all coming in ahead of analyst
forecasts.   
    Aldi and Lidl, whose cheap, limited ranges have proved
increasingly popular with Britain's shoppers, saw their
year-on-year market shares rise from 4 percent to 4.8 percent
and 3.1 percent to 3.5 percent respectively, Kantar said.
    More than half of all British households visited at least
one of the two firms over the 12 week period.
    Sales at Aldi grew 22.6 percent in the period, with Lidl
posting a rise of 15.1 percent. The rate of growth at both
slowed, however, from 22.3 percent at Aldi and 18.3 percent at
Lidl in the 12 weeks to Dec. 7. 
    Heavy price reductions encouraged shoppers to spend a little
more over the Christmas period, Kantar said, with the overall
grocery market up 0.6 percent in the 12 week period -- its
strongest performance since August.
    Summary of market share and sale change (percent)     
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Jan 4, 2015   Jan 5, 2014   in sales
 Tesco            29.1          29.6          -1.2
 Asda             16.8          17.1          -1.6
 Sainsbury        16.9          17.1          -0.7
 Morrison         11.3          11.5          -1.6
 Co-operative      5.9           6.1          -2.4
 Waitrose          5.1           4.8            6.6
 Aldi              4.8           4.0           22.6
 Lidl              3.5           3.1           15.1
 Iceland           2.2           2.2          -0.4
 
 (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
