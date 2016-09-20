FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Tesco records best sales performance in two years-Kantar Worldpanel
September 20, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Tesco records best sales performance in two years-Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details, background, share price reaction)
    LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's
biggest supermarket chain, has achieved its best 12-week sales
performance for over two years, industry data showed on Tuesday,
adding to evidence that the firm's recovery from several years
of trouble is now well established.
    Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Tesco's total sales
fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Sept. 11 - its
best reading since March 2014, .
    Tesco, which has also reported two straight quarters of
underlying UK sales growth, will publish first-half results and
second-quarter sales on Oct. 5. 
    Hammered by changing shopping habits, the rise of German
discounters Aldi and Lidl and an
accounting scandal in 2014, Tesco has fought back under Chief
Executive Dave Lewis, who took charge in Sept. 2014, with a
strategy based on lower prices, streamlined product ranges,
better customer service and simplified relationships with
suppliers.
    Its shares, which have increased 20 percent so far this
year, were up 1.1 percent at 178.4 pence at 1122 GMT.
    Kantar said Tesco was the best performer of Britain's big
four supermarkets over the 12-week period, followed by
Sainsbury's with a 1.4 percent fall in sales and persistent
laggard Asda with a 5.4 percent decline. 
    Morrisons' total sales fell 2.3 percent - a reading which
reflects the 5 percent reduction in its selling space over the
last year.  
    The growth of Aldi and Lidl continued, with the pair
recording sales rises of 11.6 percent and 9.5 percent
respectively, and still gaining market share.
    "Not only are both continuing to expand their store estates
but existing customers are visiting more frequently and upping
their basket size," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and
consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel.
    Overall UK grocery sales rose 0.3 percent, boosted by a 8.5
percent rise in alcohol sales in the last four weeks of the
period.
    Kantar said price deflation was 1.1 percent for the 12
weeks. Falling prices reflect the impact of Aldi and Lidl and
the market's competitive response, as well as deflation in major
categories such as detergents, bacon and crisps.
       
 Market share and sales (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Sept. 11,     Sept. 13,     in sales
                  2016          2015          
 Tesco            28.1          28.2          -0.2
 Sainsbury's      15.9          16.2          -1.4
 Asda             15.7          16.7          -5.4
 Morrison         10.4          10.7          -2.3
 Co-operative     6.6           6.4           3.1
 Aldi             6.2           5.6           11.6
 Waitrose         5.3           5.2           3.4
 Lidl             4.6           4.2           9.5
 Iceland          2.1           2.0           6.3
                                              
 Source: Kantar Worldpanel

 (Reporting James Davey and Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton,
Greg Mahlich)

