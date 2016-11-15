FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2016 / 8:51 AM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 2-Tesco recovery gains pace with fastest sales growth in 3 years

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Tesco sales up 2.2 pct in 12 weeks to Nov. 6 - Kantar
    * Tesco consolidates return to market share growth
    * Discounters growing at slowest rate since 2011
    * Inflation could return in coming months
    * Tesco shares rise up to 4 pct, up 43 pct this year

 (Adds detail, analyst comment, Kantar table, updates shares)
    By James Davey
    LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Tesco's sales are rising
at the fastest pace for three years, industry data showed on
Tuesday, signalling the recovery at Britain's biggest
supermarket group is gathering pace. 
    Shares in the company climbed as much as 4 percent after
market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Tesco's sales grew by
2.2 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Nov. 6, boosting its
share of Britain's grocery market to 28.2 percent from 27.9
percent this time last year.
    The stock has risen 43 percent so far this year, with the
firm reporting three straight quarters of underlying sales
growth in its main British market. Last month's Kantar report
also showed Tesco growing its UK market share for the first time
in five years. 
    In October, Tesco set tougher profitability targets too.
 
    "Tesco's continued sales acceleration and it winning market
share is the key feature this month, despite it having a
declining share of retail space," said HSBC analyst David
McCarthy, who on Monday upgraded his stance on Tesco to "buy".
    Kantar highlighted that most of Tesco's gains came from its
own-label products, both its cheaper "Farm Brands", launched in
March to encourage shoppers to return from discounters Aldi
 and Lidl, and its more upmarket "Finest"
range. It also noted more affluent shoppers returning to Tesco.
    While Tesco's momentum continues to build, Aldi and Lidl saw
their sales growth fall to the slowest rate since 2011, up 10.2
percent and up 6.1 percent respectively, Kantar said.
    But Kantar noted the discounters are still attracting new
shoppers, helped by continuing store openings.
    Britain's other major supermarkets - Sainsbury's,
Asda and Morrisons - saw sales declines of 0.7
percent, 5.0 percent and 2.4 percent respectively, though
Morrisons' fall reflected the closure of some stores.
    Overall, UK grocery sales increased 0.8 percent in the
12-week period.
    
    DEFLATION CONTRACTS
    Kantar also said deflation in Britain's supermarket sector
weakened to 0.5 percent in the 12 weeks to Nov. 6 and predicted
that after more than two years of deflation prices could start
to rise in the coming months.
    "We're likely to see prices starting to creep up again in
December, unless retailers choose Christmas to unleash a new
round of price cuts," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and
consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel.
    "Although it's tempting to link any potential price
increases to Brexit and the devaluation of sterling, it's worth
remembering that deflation has been easing since December last
year, well before the (June) referendum."
    Official data published on Tuesday showed UK consumer prices
rose 0.9 percent in October compared with a year ago.
 
    
    Market share and sales (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Nov. 6 2016   Nov 8 2015    in sales
 Tesco            28.2          27.9          2.2 
 Sainsbury's      16.3          16.6          -0.7
 Asda             15.5          16.4          -5.0
 Morrisons        10.5          10.8          -2.4
 Co-operative     6.4           6.3           2.2
 Aldi             6.1           5.6           10.2
 Waitrose         5.3           5.2           3.0
 Lidl             4.6           4.4           6.1
 Iceland          2.1           1.9           8.3
                                              
 
 (Editing by Kate Holton and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
