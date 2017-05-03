FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2017 / 10:06 AM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-British grocery sales jump on higher inflation and Easter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds table)
    LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Britain's grocery market grew by
3.7 percent in the 12 weeks to April 23, the fastest rate since
September 2013, driven by Britons splashing out on food at
Easter and inflation edging higher, industry data showed on
Wednesday.
    Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said all 10 major
retailers were in growth for the first time in three-and-a-half
years. Grocery prices jumped 2.6 percent year-on-year in the
period, up from the 2.3 percent recorded in the 12 weeks to
March 26.
    Market leader Tesco posted growth of 1.9 percent
while Sainsbury's grew by 1.7 percent, Asda grew by 0.8
percent and Morrisons grew by 2.2 percent. Asda's growth
marked the first year-on-year sales rise since October 2014.
    The results were boosted by the timing of Easter, which fell
later than normal this year.  
    
    Market share and sales (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  23 Apr, 2017  24 Apr, 2016  in sales
 Tesco            27.5          28            1.9
 Sainsbury's      16.1          16.5          1.7
 Asda             15.6          16            0.8
 Morrisons        10.4          10.6          2.2
 Aldi             6.9           6.0           18.3
 Co-Operative     6.1           6.2           2.6
 Waitrose         5.2           5.2           3.1
 Lidl             5.0           4.4           17.8
 Iceland          2.1           2.0           9.3
                                              
 

         
    

 (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

