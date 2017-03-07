UK grocery inflation doubles in a month - Kantar Worldpanel

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said grocery inflation was 1.4 percent for the 12 weeks to Feb. 26.

It said prices have been rising in the UK since the 12 weeks to Jan. 1 data set following a period of grocery price deflation which ran for 30 consecutive periods from September 2014 to December 2016.

Overall grocery sales in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26 period rose 2.3 percent with sales at market leader Tesco up 0.6 percent, Kantar Worldpanel said. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)