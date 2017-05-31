UK discounters growth accelerates as food inflation rises

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - UK sales at discounters Aldi and Lidl together grew at their fastest rate since January 2015, while grocery inflation continued to rise, industry data showed on Wednesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Aldi's sales rose 19.8 percent in the 12 weeks to May 21, while Lidl's increased 18.3 percent, giving a record combined market share of 12 percent.

Grocery inflation was recorded at 2.9 percent year-on-year, up from 2.6 percent in the previous data set.

Market leader Tesco's sales growth was 1.8 percent, Sainsbury's was 1.7 percent, Asda's was 0.9 percent and Morrisons' was 1.9 percent. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)