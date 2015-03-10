FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesco records strongest sales outcome in 18 months - Kantar Worldpanel
March 10, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Tesco records strongest sales outcome in 18 months - Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest supermarket Tesco recorded its strongest sales performance in 18 months over the 12 weeks to March 1, according to industry data published on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Tesco’s sales rose 1.1 percent over the period.

Tesco’s so called big four rivals, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons recorded sales falls of 2.1 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.

Last month’s Kantar data showed Tesco increasing its sales for the first time since January 2014, as new boss Dave Lewis’ turnaround plan started to make an impact. (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Neil Maidment)

