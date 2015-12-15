FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sainsbury's outperforms rivals in subdued UK grocery market - Kantar Worldpanel
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 15, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Sainsbury's outperforms rivals in subdued UK grocery market - Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British supermarket Sainsbury’s outperformed its “big four” rivals again over the last three months, though the overall grocery market remains subdued, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Sainsbury’s sales rose 1.2 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 6, with its market share increasing 0.2 percentage points year-on-year to 16.7 percent.

Market leader Tesco and Wal-Mart’s Asda both saw sales fall 3.4 percent over the 12 weeks, while Morrisons saw a 2.0 percent drop. All three lost market share.

Discounters Aldi and Lidl saw sales growth of 15.4 percent and 17.9 percent respectively.

Kantar Worldpanel said overall market growth was just 0.1 percent, while deflation was 1.9 percent. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.