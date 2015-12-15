Sainsbury's outperforms rivals in subdued UK grocery market - Kantar Worldpanel

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British supermarket Sainsbury’s outperformed its “big four” rivals again over the last three months, though the overall grocery market remains subdued, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Sainsbury’s sales rose 1.2 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 6, with its market share increasing 0.2 percentage points year-on-year to 16.7 percent.

Market leader Tesco and Wal-Mart’s Asda both saw sales fall 3.4 percent over the 12 weeks, while Morrisons saw a 2.0 percent drop. All three lost market share.

Discounters Aldi and Lidl saw sales growth of 15.4 percent and 17.9 percent respectively.

Kantar Worldpanel said overall market growth was just 0.1 percent, while deflation was 1.9 percent. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)