Tesco sales rise again industry data shows - Kantar Worldpanel
April 8, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

Tesco sales rise again industry data shows - Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest supermarket Tesco saw its sales rise over the 12 weeks to March 29, according to industry data published on Wednesday, adding to evidence its recovery is gaining momentum.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Tesco’s sales rose 0.3 percent over the period.

The increase follows data last month that showed Tesco’s strongest sales performance in 18 months.

Of Tesco’s rivals, Sainsbury’s saw a sales increase of 0.2 percent but Asda and Morrisons recorded sales declines of 1.1 percent and 0.7 percent respectively. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

