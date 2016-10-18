FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Britain's Tesco grows market share for first time since 2011 -Kantar
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 10 months ago

Britain's Tesco grows market share for first time since 2011 -Kantar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest supermarket chain Tesco grew its market share for the first time in five years after three-month sales rose 1.3 percent, providing further evidence that the grocer's turnaround plan is working.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday that Tesco grew sales by 1.3 percent in the 12 weeks to October 9, reversing 18 months of declining sales, and helping boost its share of Britain's grocery market to 28.2 percent.

The data shows Tesco is pulling ahead of its three biggest rivals in Britain's supermarket sector, as No.2 player Sainsbury's posted a 0.4 percent fall, followed by sector laggard Asda which recorded a 5.2 percent drop, and Morrisons whose sales declined by 3 percent.

Tesco's market share growth shows that its fightback against the rise of German discounters Aldi and Lidl is working, with shoppers won over by its lower prices, streamlined product ranges and better customer service.

Tesco shares traded up 1.8 percent to 205 pence, outperforming Britain's bluechip index which was trading 0.8 percent higher. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.