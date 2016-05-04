FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asda's sales slump 5.1 pct in a tough market for big four-Kantar Worldpanel
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Asda's sales slump 5.1 pct in a tough market for big four-Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Sales at Wal-Mart’s British supermarket chain Asda fell by 5.1 percent in 12 weeks to April 24, the worse performer in a period when all four of the biggest chains declined, Kantar Worldpanel said on Wednesday.

Sales at market leader Tesco were down 1.3 percent, ending four months of improvement, market researcher Kantar said, and Sainsbury’s and Morrisons also posted falls of 0.4 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.