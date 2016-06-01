FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sales down 1 pct at Britain's Tesco, outperforms main supermarket rivals
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

Sales down 1 pct at Britain's Tesco, outperforms main supermarket rivals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Sales at Tesco fell 1 percent year on yeare in the 12 weeks to May 22, according to industry data published on Wednesday, showing signs of stabilisation for Britain's biggest supermarket chain in a tough market for the "Big Four" players.

Tesco outperformed its main rivals, with sales at Sainsbury's down 1.2 percent while Wal-Mart's Asda suffered a 5.1 percent fall and Morrisons dropped 2.1 percent, Kantar Worldpanel said.

All four companies are being squeezed by the march of the discounters in Britain, led by Aldi, which increased sales by 11.4 percent, and Lidl, up 14.2 percent.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.