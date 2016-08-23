FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK grocery sales get weather boost in August - Kantar Worldpanel
August 23, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

UK grocery sales get weather boost in August - Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - British grocery sales rose 0.3 percent in the 12 weeks to 14 August, the fastest acceleration since March, boosted by warm weather, according to industry data published on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said recent trends continued with German discounters Lidl and Aldi recording sales growth of 12.2 percent and 10.4 percent respectively and winning market share.

Market leader Tesco was the best performer of Britain's big four supermarkets with a sales decline of 0.4 percent, followed by Sainsbury's which saw sales fall 0.6 percent and Morrisons down 1.8 percent.

As expected, Asda remained the sector laggard with sales down 5.5 percent. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

