Britain's Tesco grows sales at fastest rate in 3 years - Kantar Worldpanel

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sales at Britain's biggest supermarket chain Tesco grew at their fastest rate in three years in its most recent trading period, industry data showed on Tuesday, consolidating its return to market share growth last month.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Tesco grew sales by 2.2 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Nov. 6, boosting its share of Britain's grocery market to 28.2 percent from 27.9 percent this time last year.

Last month's Kantar report showed Tesco growing its market share for the first time in five years.

Conversely the discounters Aldi and Lidl are now growing at their slowest rate since 2011, Kantar said.

Kantar's data also showed deflation in Britain's supermarket sector contracted for a fourth straight month, at 0.5 percent over the latest 12-week period compared to 0.8 percent in October's report. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)