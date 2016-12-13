FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Tesco sales up 1.6 pct in 12 weeks to Dec. 4 - Kantar Worldpanel
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 13, 2016 / 8:19 AM / 8 months ago

Tesco sales up 1.6 pct in 12 weeks to Dec. 4 - Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Sales at Britain's biggest supermarket chain Tesco rose 1.6 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 4 as it continued to claw back market share, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Tesco's market share rose 0.3 percentage points to 28.3 percent over the three months - the third consecutive period that Tesco's market share has grown, according to Kantar.

Conversely the other three major players in the sector - Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons - continued to lose share, though Morrisons' is partly explained by store closures.

Discounters Aldi and Lidl saw growth of 10.0 percent and 5.7 percent respectively.

Deflation was 0.1 percent over the period, Kantar said. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.