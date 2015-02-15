FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Tesco to cut up to 10,000 jobs - Sunday Telegraph
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 15, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tesco to cut up to 10,000 jobs - Sunday Telegraph

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Tesco declines to comment, Sky report on chairman)

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest supermarket Tesco could cut up to 10,000 jobs as part of its attempts to halt a slide in profits, The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported.

The newspaper said up to 6,000 positions would be cut from Tesco’s head offices and the stores it has said it plans to close. The rest would come from an overhaul in the way it runs its stores, including eliminating managerial roles.

A spokesman for Tesco declined to comment.

Chief Executive Dave Lewis has started cutting costs, with the announcement in late January that up to 2,000 people could lose their jobs with the closing of 43 stores. It is also making savings by consolidating its head offices.

Tesco recently returned to sales growth for the first time since January 2014, suggesting attempts by Lewis to restore an image dented by a price war with discounters and an accounting scandal may be bearing fruit.

Sky News reported on Sunday that the grocer has also approached Archie Norman, a former chief executive and chairman of Tesco rival Asda, to replace Richard Broadbent as chairman.

Broadbent said last October he would step down once a new management team had established itself and a new business plan was in place.

The supermarket is keen to appoint a replacement by the end of the month, and is also talking to John Allan, previously chairman of Dixons Retail, Sky reported, citing a person close to the process.

Tesco declined to comment on the Sky report.

Reporting by William Schomberg and Paul Sandle; editing by Gunna Dickson and Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.