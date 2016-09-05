FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Morgan Stanley rolls back second-half UK recession call
September 5, 2016 / 4:11 PM / a year ago

Morgan Stanley rolls back second-half UK recession call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley raised its growth forecasts for the United Kingdom after a spate of stronger-than-expected economic data, including retail sales and manufacturing surveys, and said it now expects Britain to avoid a technical recession in the second half of the year.

The bank upped its forecast for third-quarter GDP to growth of 0.3 percent versus a prior view of a 0.4 percent contraction. Morgan Stanley sees the UK economy growing 1.9 percent in 2016 from a previous 1.2 percent.

"A stronger 2Q and signs of 3Q resilience lead us to revise 3Q and 2016 GDP growth up," Morgan Stanley economists said in a note to clients.

"We still expect a Brexit slowdown and 4Q policy easing - but less than before - succeeded by a weak 2017 recovery," the bank added.

A closely watched monthly gauge of Britain's giant services industry published on Monday reported a record leap in activity in August, the clearest sign to date of a rebound from the initial shock of June's vote to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

