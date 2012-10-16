FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British hacker spared extradition to U.S.
October 16, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

British hacker spared extradition to U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A British computer hacker accused by the United States of breaking into military systems will be spared from extradition because he is at risk of committing suicide, interior minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

Gary McKinnon, who has been fighting extradition for seven years, faced up to 60 years in an American jail if found guilty of what one U.S. prosecutor called the “biggest military computer hack of all time”.

“I have concluded that Mr McKinnon’s extradition would give rise to such a high risk of him ending his life that a decision to extradite would be incompatible with Mr McKinnon’s human rights,” May told parliament

“I have therefore withdrawn the extradition order against Mr McKinnon.”

