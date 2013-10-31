FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Murdoch editors Brooks and Coulson had affair during hacking period -court
October 31, 2013 / 2:30 PM / 4 years ago

Murdoch editors Brooks and Coulson had affair during hacking period -court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson, two former editors of Rupert Murdoch’s now defunct News of the World tabloid, were having an affair at the time their reporters are accused of hacking into phones, a court heard on Thursday.

Prosecutor Andrew Edis said the closeness of their relationship showed that both knew as much as each other in how staff at their tabloid were operating. Both have denied conspiring to hack into phones or making illegal payments to public officials.

Coulson went on to become the chief media spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron. Brooks, a close confidante to Murdoch, ran his British newspaper arm from 2009 to 2011.

“What Mr Coulson knew, Mrs Brooks knew too. What Mrs Brooks knew, Mr Coulson knew too,” Edis told the court. “That’s the point.”

