Ex-Murdoch UK CEO Brooks acquitted on Prince William picture charge
#Market News
February 20, 2014 / 10:10 AM / 4 years ago

Ex-Murdoch UK CEO Brooks acquitted on Prince William picture charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Rebekah Brooks, the former boss of Rupert Murdoch’s British newspapers who is on trial for phone-hacking and other charges, was acquitted on Thursday of one charge of authorising an illegal payment for a picture of Prince William in a bikini.

Brooks is still accused of four other offences relating to conspiracy to hack voicemail messages on mobile phones, authorising illegal payments to public officials and then plotting to hinder a subsequent police investigation.

She denies all the charges.

