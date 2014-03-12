FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex Murdoch editor Brooks denies orchestrating illegal campaign
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 12, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

Ex Murdoch editor Brooks denies orchestrating illegal campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Rebekah Brooks, the former head of Rupert Murdoch’s British newspaper arm, was accused in court on Wednesday of orchestrating an illegal campaign to get tabloid stories at any cost.

“You got some very good stories, you did not much care how you got them,” prosecutor Andrew Edis told the former editor as she appeared on the witness stand for a 13th day at the Old Bailey court.

”You were running your world and not much happened in it that you didn’t want to happen when you were at the top of the tree. You were the boss.

He added: “In fact Mrs Brooks, your evidence has been a carefully presented and prepared script and bears little relation to the truth about these offences.”

Brooks, the ex-editor of two of Murdoch’s titles, is on trial accused of conspiracy to hack phones, authorising illegal payments to public officials and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. She denies all charges.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.