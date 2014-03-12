Ex Murdoch editor Brooks denies orchestrating illegal campaign

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Rebekah Brooks, the former head of Rupert Murdoch’s British newspaper arm, was accused in court on Wednesday of orchestrating an illegal campaign to get tabloid stories at any cost.

“You got some very good stories, you did not much care how you got them,” prosecutor Andrew Edis told the former editor as she appeared on the witness stand for a 13th day at the Old Bailey court.

”You were running your world and not much happened in it that you didn’t want to happen when you were at the top of the tree. You were the boss.

He added: “In fact Mrs Brooks, your evidence has been a carefully presented and prepared script and bears little relation to the truth about these offences.”

Brooks, the ex-editor of two of Murdoch’s titles, is on trial accused of conspiracy to hack phones, authorising illegal payments to public officials and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. She denies all charges.