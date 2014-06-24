FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron stands by pledge to apologise over ex-media chief
June 24, 2014 / 11:43 AM / 3 years ago

UK's Cameron stands by pledge to apologise over ex-media chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron stands by a pledge to make “a profound apology” after his former media chief Andy Coulson was found guilty of being part of a phone-hacking conspiracy, the British leader’s spokesman said.

Cameron told parliament in 2011 he would make such an apology if it turned out that Coulson, an ex-editor of one of Rupert Murdoch’s British titles who went on to run Cameron’s media operations, had lied to him and did know about phone hacking at the now defunct News of the World newspaper.

When asked on Tuesday whether Cameron was standing by his pledge to apologise, a spokesman for Cameron told reporters: “The prime minister’s words as given to parliament stand entirely.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

