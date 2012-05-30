FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM ex-aide charged with perjury over phone hacking
May 30, 2012 / 9:55 PM / 5 years ago

British PM ex-aide charged with perjury over phone hacking

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - - Police in Scotland charged a former spokesman of British Prime Minister David Cameron with perjury on Wednesday for remarks made in court over the phone hacking scandal at Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp media empire.

Before working for Cameron, Andy Coulson had been editor of the News of the World, the Murdoch tabloid which was shut last year after it emerged that reporters had hacked into countless phone messages to obtain scoops. He was detained by police earlier on Wednesday.

