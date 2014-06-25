Jury fails to reach verdict in final charges against UK PM's ex-media chief

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The jury in Britain’s phone-hacking trial was discharged on Wednesday after failing to reach agreement on whether Andy Coulson, the former media adviser to Prime Minister David Cameron, was guilty of authorising illegal payments.

Coulson, who had edited Rupert Murdoch’s now-defunct News of the World tabloid, was on Tuesday found guilty of conspiring to hack into phones.

He will return to London’s Old Bailey to be sentenced next week, when the judge will also consider the possibility of a re-trial on the illegal payment charges following the eight-month trial.