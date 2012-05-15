FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Murdoch editor charged over phone-hacking scandal
May 15, 2012 / 9:00 AM / 5 years ago

Ex-Murdoch editor charged over phone-hacking scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Rebekah Brooks, a former chief executive of Rupert Murdoch’s British newspaper arm, has been charged with perverting the course of justice over a phone hacking scandal at one of the media mogul’s papers, Sky News said on Tuesday.

Also charged was Brooks’s race horse trainer husband Charlie, the broadcaster, part of Murdoch’s media group said.

The news is a personal blow for Murdoch and also embarrassing for British Prime Minister David Cameron, who was close friends with Brooks and schoolfriends of her husband Charlie.

