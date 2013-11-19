Murdoch paper phone-hacker "generally known", court hears

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The name of Glenn Mulcaire, the man who had admitted carrying out phone-hacking for Rupert Murdoch’s defunct British tabloid, the News of the World, was “generally known” at the paper, the trial of two of its former editors was told on Tuesday.

Ex-editors Andy Coulson and Rebekah Brooks, who later became head of Murdoch’s British newspaper arm news International, deny conspiring to hack phones and charges relating to illegal payments to public officials. Six others are also on trial.

Mulcaire, a private eye paid about 100,000 pounds ($160,000)a year by the News of the World, was convicted of illegally accessing voicemails on mobile phones in 2007 and has since pleaded guilty to more phone-hacking charges relating to a far-wider timescale.

Three former senior journalists from the paper have admitted conspiracy to illegally tap phones with Mulcaire, and the prosecution have disputed the assertion by Brooks, who edited the Sunday paper until 2003, that she had never heard of him until he was arrested by police in 2006.

However, Geoff Sweet, a former sports reporter on the paper, suggested Mulcaire was widely known when asked about an interview he did with Mulcaire following a minor league soccer match in which the private eye had played in 2002.

In a subsequent article which appeared in the paper, he wrote that “Trigger” Mulcaire worked for the paper’s special investigations unit, which Brooks herself set up.

Asked how he knew this, Sweet told the court: “I was part of the News of the World empire and it was just generally known.”

Sweet said he spent little time in the office and told the jury later: “Mulcaire was never discussed outside of this story.”

However Rob Beasley, the paper’s former chief sports reporter and now chief football writer for Murdoch’s Sun daily paper, said he had never heard of Mulcaire.

“I didn’t know the guy existed,” said Beasley, whose own name and mobile phone number had appeared in one of Mulcaire’s notebooks.

Earlier, former News of the World night editor Harry Scott said he would not have suspected that a 2002 article about murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler had come from phone-hacking.

Asked if he thought the origin of the story was a police source, Scott, who said he had no recollection of working on the relevant edition of the paper nor the story itself, said: “That’s what I think, looking at it now.”

It was the revelation that journalists had hacked Dowler’s phone that led to Murdoch closing down the title in 2011.

The trial continues.