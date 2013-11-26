Brooks said hacking could lose Coulson his Downing St job -witness

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Rebekah Brooks told a close friend of David Cameron during the prime minister’s birthday party in October 2010 that she thought Andy Coulson was likely to lose his Downing Street job over the phone-hacking scandal, the Old Bailey heard on Tuesday.

The then chief executive of Rupert Murdoch’s News International newspaper group made the remark to Dom Loehnis during the party at Chequers, the prime minister’s official country retreat, Loehnis told the phone-hacking trial.

Brooks, who is on trial alongside seven other defendants, has pleaded not guilty to charges related to phone-hacking at the News of the World when she was editor, illegal payments to officials for stories and impeding police inquiries.

All the defendants have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Loehnis told the court he had asked Brooks whether she thought Coulson, also a former editor of the News of the World, would be able to remain in his post as Cameron’s head of communications despite the growing scandal around hacking.

“She said that she wasn’t sure that he could survive. She said that she felt that the (hacking) story would not go away,” Loehnis said in the witness box.

“The reason for that was that at a certain point in time, people had discovered that it was possible to access voicemails,” he said.

“That once people had worked out how to do it, who knew how many people did do it then? That it may have been fairly frequent therefore.”

Coulson did eventually resign from his Downing Street post in January 2011, saying the escalating scandal had become a distraction and made it impossible for him to do his job properly.

Loehnis’s responses to questions from lawyers made it clear he was not suggesting that Brooks had said that either she or Coulson had direct knowledge of phone-hacking at the News of the World, but rather that she was talking about the fact it was widely known that phone-hacking was possible.

The trial continues.