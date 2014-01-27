Ex-journalist admits hacking at Murdoch paper and rival Sunday Mirror

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Daniel Evans, a former journalist on Rupert Murdoch’s now defunct News of the World tabloid and its rival Sunday Mirror, has admitted conspiracy to commit phone-hacking, the trial of two of Murdoch’s former British editors was told on Monday.

Evans is the fourth former journalist from the News of the World to have admitted conspiracy to hack phones to get exclusive stories and the first from the rival Sunday Mirror title.

Evans, who is giving evidence for the prosecution in the trials of former News of the World editors Andy Coulson and Rebekah Brooks, confirmed to London’s Old Bailey Court he had pleaded guilty last September.

Legal restrictions have meant his plea could not be reported until now.

Coulson and Brooks, who later ran News Corp.’s British newspaper arm News International, are on trial accused of conspiring to illegally intercept voicemail messages on mobile phones.

News International’s ex-managing editor Stuart Kuttner faces the same charge. Brooks and Coulson are also accused of authorising illegal payments to public officials while Brooks faces charges of perverting the course of justice by attempting to conceal evidence from police.

Brooks, Coulson, Kuttner and four others on trial deny all the charges.