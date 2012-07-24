FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK to charge Coulson, Brooks over phone hacking
July 24, 2012

UK to charge Coulson, Brooks over phone hacking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron’s ex-media chief and Rupert Murdoch’s former UK newspaper boss are to be charged with phone-hacking offences in the most significant development in a scandal that has rocked Britain’s establishment.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday Andy Coulson, who was Cameron’s communications chief from 2007 until January 2011, and Rebekah Brooks, who was courted by a succession of prime ministers including Cameron in her role as Murdoch’s UK newspaper chief, would be charged with offences linked to the hacking.

The alleged offences were committed when both were editor of the News of the World newspaper, the Sunday tabloid which Murdoch was forced to close last July amid public revulsion at the phone-hacking revelations.

Six other former News of the World journalists and staff are also to be charged.

