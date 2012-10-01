FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-terror detective in court on NoW leak charge
October 1, 2012 / 10:50 AM / 5 years ago

Ex-terror detective in court on NoW leak charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A senior detective who specialised in counter-terrorism appeared in court on Monday, accused of leaking information to Rubert Murdoch’s now-defunct News of the World tabloid.

Detective Chief Inspector April Casburn, 53, is charged with misconduct in a public office for allegedly offering information to the newspaper in September 2010.

She is the first person to be charged under Operation Elveden, the investigation into alleged corrupt payments to public officials which forms part of the wider phone-hacking scandal that led to the paper’s closure.

Wearing a checked jacket, Casburn, from Essex, spoke only to confirm her name, address and date of birth during a short hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, the Press Association reported.

She is former head of Scotland Yard’s national terrorist financing investigation unit.

Casburn was released on unconditional bail until Nov. 2, when she will appear at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
