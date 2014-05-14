FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Ex-royal editor on Murdoch paper hacked princes' phones, court hears
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 14, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Ex-royal editor on Murdoch paper hacked princes' phones, court hears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to add Goodman’s first name in 2nd paragraph)

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - The former royal editor of Rupert Murdoch’s News of the World tabloid told a London court on Wednesday he had hacked the voicemails of Britain’s Prince William and Prince Harry, and William’s wife Kate Middleton.

Clive Goodman, who was jailed in 2007 for illegally accessing the voicemails on the mobiles of royal aides, admitted for the first at the Old Bailey he had hacked the royals while working at the tabloid.

Middleton’s phone was hacked 155 times, William’s was illegally accessed 35 times and Harry’s messages on nine occasions, the court was told.

Goodman is on trial accused with former editor Andy Coulson, later Prime Minister David Cameron’s media chief, of authorising illegal payments to public officials.

Coulson and Rebekah Brooks, another former editor and later chief executive of Murdoch’s British newspaper arm are also on trial accused of phone-hacking offences.

All seven defendants on trial deny the charges. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.