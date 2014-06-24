Murdoch protege Brooks cleared of all hacking charges in UK trial

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Rebekah Brooks, the former boss of News Corp.’s British newspaper arm, was found not guilty on Tuesday by a London court of being part of an illegal conspiracy at a Rupert Murdoch tabloid to hack into phones and make illegal payments.

Brooks was accused of being complicit in journalists’ hacking phones to find exclusive stories at Murdoch’s now defunct News of the World, a paper she edited from 2000 to 2003.

Andy Coulson, Prime Minister’s David Cameron’s former media chief and ex-editor of one of Murdoch’s British titles, was found guilty of being part of a phone-hacking conspiracy. (Reporting by Michael Holden and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)