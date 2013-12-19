Murdoch UK paper hacked phone of Prince William wife's Kate, court hears

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Staff working for Rupert Murdoch’s defunct British tabloid the News of the World hacked the phone of Kate Middleton, the wife of Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince William, it was revealed in a London court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Andrew Edis told the Old Bailey that a message from William left on Kate’s mobile phone had been discovered at the house of the paper’s former royal editor in 2006.

Former editors Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson are currently on trial with five others accused of a variety of offences which they all deny, including conspiracy to illegally intercept voicemails from mobiles.