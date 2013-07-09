UK lawmakers recall Murdoch over phone-hacking evidence

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - British lawmakers said on Tuesday they would recall media mogul Rupert Murdoch to clarify evidence he gave to them last year after he was secretly recorded belittling a police inquiry into alleged crimes committed by journalists on his papers.

Murdoch told staff at his Sun tabloid in a private meeting in March that he had been wrong to help the police investigation into illegal tactics which he said the industry had used for decades, comments that were in sharp contrast to profuse public apologies he had given to parliament’s media committee.

The committee chairman John Whittingdale told Reuters they had not yet set a date for the hearing.