FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jail for former policeman who sold story to the press
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 9, 2013 / 12:41 PM / in 4 years

Jail for former policeman who sold story to the press

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - A former policeman was sentenced to 10 months in jail on Thursday for selling a story to the Sun newspaper and trying to sell another, about the child of celebrities Peter Andre and Katie Price, to the now defunct News of the World.

In 2010, James Bowes sold information about a family whose child had been bitten by a fox to the Sun for 500 pounds, causing such a media onslaught on the family that they temporarily moved house.

Judge Mr Justice Fulford said Bowes’ actions were out of character for an otherwise good police officer, but added that his behaviour had dented public confidence in the authorities.

“You abused your position as a police officer by providing unauthorised information to the press,” Fulford said at the Old Bailey.

“Activity of this kind is deeply damaging to the administration of justice in this country.”

Bowes, who was dismissed by Sussex police after being arrested last year, pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office last month.

He is the fourth police officer to have been jailed after prosecutions under the police Operation Elveden, investigating unlawful payments by journalists to public officials. Elveden itself is part of a wider investigation into phone-hacking by journalists that began early in 2011.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Steve Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.