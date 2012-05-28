FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anti-war protester confronts Blair at tribunal
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 28, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Anti-war protester confronts Blair at tribunal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - A protester interrupted the evidence of former Prime Minister Tony Blair to a judicial inquiry on Monday, shouting anti-war slogans and calling the former Labour leader a war criminal for joining the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

The man entered the media press inquiry at the High Court in London from behind the stand where Blair and the judge were seated, and shouted: “this man should be arrested for war crimes. The man is a war criminal.”

Court officials bundled him out of the room after about 20 seconds and inquiry chairman Lord Leveson called for an immediate inquiry into how he had been able to disrupt the proceedings.

It was the second time in less than a year that a protester has been able to break into an official hearing involving links between British politicans and the media.

Last July, a spectator was able to approach media mogul Rupert Murdoch as he gave evidence to a parliamentary committee and throw a foam pie at him.

Reporting by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.