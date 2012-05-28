Anti-war protester confronts Blair at tribunal

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - A protester interrupted the evidence of former Prime Minister Tony Blair to a judicial inquiry on Monday, shouting anti-war slogans and calling the former Labour leader a war criminal for joining the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

The man entered the media press inquiry at the High Court in London from behind the stand where Blair and the judge were seated, and shouted: “this man should be arrested for war crimes. The man is a war criminal.”

Court officials bundled him out of the room after about 20 seconds and inquiry chairman Lord Leveson called for an immediate inquiry into how he had been able to disrupt the proceedings.

It was the second time in less than a year that a protester has been able to break into an official hearing involving links between British politicans and the media.

Last July, a spectator was able to approach media mogul Rupert Murdoch as he gave evidence to a parliamentary committee and throw a foam pie at him.