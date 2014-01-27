FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trinity Mirror notes former journalist pleads guilty to hacking
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 27, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

Trinity Mirror notes former journalist pleads guilty to hacking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror said on Monday that Daniel Evans had pleaded guilty to phone hacking during his time as a journalist on the group’s Sunday Mirror tabloid.

Evans appeared on Monday as a witness in the long-running trial investigating phone hacking at Rupert Murdoch’s now-defunct News of the World tabloid.

Evans admitted conspiracy to hack phones at the News of the World and the Sunday Mirror. He also admitted to conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office and committing an act likely to pervert course of justice.

“We do not tolerate wrongdoing within our business and take any allegations seriously,” Trinity Mirror said. “It is too soon to know how this matter will progress and further updates will be made if there are any significant developments.”

Shares in the group were down 3 percent at 1535 GMT.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Michael Holden; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.