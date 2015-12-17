Trinity loses phone hacking compensation appeal, raises provision

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s Trinity Mirror lost an appeal on Thursday to reduce the amount of compensation it must pay eight people who had their phones hacked by staff working for the newspaper group, potentially opening it up to higher payouts in future.

The owner of the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror tabloid newspapers had appealed a ruling ordering it to pay 1.2 million pounds ($1.8 million) in damages to the victims, saying the amount was disproportionate.

The amounts awarded by the judge were much larger than those obtained by other victims of phone-hacking by journalists in earlier out-of-court settlements, potentially raising the cost of dealing with any future claims.

However the Court of Appeal said in a lengthy statement on Thursday that it dismissed the appeals.

Trinity Mirror said it intended to appeal this ruling to the Supreme Court. It also raised its provision to deal with phone hacking matters to 41 million pounds from 28 million pounds. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)