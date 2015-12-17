FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trinity loses phone hacking compensation appeal, raises provision
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
December 17, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Trinity loses phone hacking compensation appeal, raises provision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s Trinity Mirror lost an appeal on Thursday to reduce the amount of compensation it must pay eight people who had their phones hacked by staff working for the newspaper group, potentially opening it up to higher payouts in future.

The owner of the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror tabloid newspapers had appealed a ruling ordering it to pay 1.2 million pounds ($1.8 million) in damages to the victims, saying the amount was disproportionate.

The amounts awarded by the judge were much larger than those obtained by other victims of phone-hacking by journalists in earlier out-of-court settlements, potentially raising the cost of dealing with any future claims.

However the Court of Appeal said in a lengthy statement on Thursday that it dismissed the appeals.

Trinity Mirror said it intended to appeal this ruling to the Supreme Court. It also raised its provision to deal with phone hacking matters to 41 million pounds from 28 million pounds. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.