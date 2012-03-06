FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK house prices down 0.5 pct mm in Feb - Halifax
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 6 years

UK house prices down 0.5 pct mm in Feb - Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - British house prices dipped 0.5 percent in February, largely offsetting January’s 0.6 percent rise, data from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Tuesday.

House prices fell 1.9 percent in the three months to February compared with a year ago, taking the average price of a home to 160,118 pounds ($254,100).

Lower inflation in the coming months should reduce some of the pressure on household incomes, helping to support housing demand, Halifax said.

Once a bedrock of consumer wealth, Britain’s property market has faltered since the start of the financial crisis.

“The prospects for house prices during 2012 will, to a large extent, depend on events in the euro zone and the potential knock-on effects on the UK,” said Halifax housing economist Martin Ellis.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.