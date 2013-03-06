FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK house prices rise more than expected in Feb
March 6, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

UK house prices rise more than expected in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - British house prices rose 0.5 percent in February from January, according to mortgage lender Halifax, which said it had become more positive about the outlook for the property market for the rest of the year.

In the three months to February, house prices were 1.9 percent higher than a year ago, the third successive increase in this measure.

“We expect to see a national increase in house prices over the course of 2013,” said Halifax chief economist Martin Ellis.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected house prices to rise 0.2 percent on the month and 1.7 percent on the year.

Halifax, which had previously forecast steady house prices during 2013, said Britain’s improving labour market was helping to support housing demand.

