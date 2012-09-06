UK Halifax house price index down 0.4 pct m/m in Aug

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - UK house prices fell by 0.4 percent month-on-month in August and by 0.9 percent in the three months to August compared with the same period last year, according to the Halifax House Price Index published on Thursday.

“A gradual upward trend in spending power, aided by lower inflation, should help to support housing demand in the coming months. Nonetheless, house prices are likely to remain flat over the remainder of 2012 and into next year,” said housing economist Martin Ellis.