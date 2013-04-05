FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK house prices rise again in March - Halifax
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
April 5, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 4 years

UK house prices rise again in March - Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - British house prices ticked up again in March and were likely to continue rising in the rest of the year, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday.

Prices rose 0.2 percent from February. In the three months ending in March, they were 1.1 percent higher than a year ago - a third successive rise on this measure. Both readings were in line with economists’ expectations.

“Weak income growth and continuing below-trend economic growth are likely to remain significant constraints on housing demand during the remainder of this year,” said Halifax housing economist Martin Ellis.

“Overall, we expect to see a modest increase in UK house prices during 2013.”

The finance ministry and the Bank of England have announced several measures since last year to try to boost the housing sector, including government plans to guarantee up to 130 billion pounds ($197.4 billion) of mortgage issuance.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.