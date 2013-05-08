FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK house prices rise more than forecast in April - Halifax
#Financials
May 8, 2013 / 7:17 AM / in 4 years

UK house prices rise more than forecast in April - Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - British house prices rose strongly in April, supported by relatively cheap mortgages, lender Halifax said on Wednesday.

Prices increased 1.1 percent on the month - the best growth since November - after an upwarddly revised rise of 0.4 percent in March.

In the three months ending in April, they were 2 percent higher than a year ago, recording the steepest rise since September 2010.

Analysts had expected monthly and yearly pick-ups of 0.1 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.

“Market activity, however, remains subdued by historical standards,” said Halifax housing economist Martin Ellis.

“Weak income growth and continuing below-trend economic growth are likely to remain significant constraints on housing demand during the remainder of 2013.”

