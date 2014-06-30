Entertainer Rolf Harris found guilty of sex assaults-BBC

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Veteran Australian entertainer Rolf Harris was found guilty on Monday of 12 charges of indecently assaulting four girls over nearly 20 years from 1968, the BBC reported.

Harris, 84, who was a mainstay of family entertainment in Britain and Australia for more than 50 years. Some of the victims were as young as seven or eight.

He is the latest in a string of celebrities to be tried for historic sex offences in Britain.