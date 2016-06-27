UPDATE 1-UK watchdog to investigate KPMG audit of HBOS bank

(Adds KPMG reaction)

By Huw Jones

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s accounting watchdog has opened an investigation into how KPMG audited the books of HBOS, a British bank that collapsed in 2008 during the financial crisis.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on Monday it would investigate KPMG’s audit of HBOS for the year that ended December 2007.

It will look at whether there were “material uncertainties about the entity’s ability to continue as a going concern that needed to be disclosed in the financial statements,” it said.

KPMG said it had cooperated fully with previous inquiries by the FRC and with investigations by other financial regulators.

“We will continue to do this, but trust and ask that the investigation be completed as quickly as possible,” it said in a statement.

“We are confident that our work will stand up to objective scrutiny,” it added.

The FRC has come under pressure from lawmakers to undertake a full investigation into the audit of HBOS, which was formed through the merger of mortgage lender Halifax and Bank of Scotland.

The watchdog said in January it was conducting a preliminary investigation into the HBOS audit after a senior lawmaker said the FRC had made a mistake in refusing to open a full probe.

HBOS had to be rescued in a government-engineered takeover by Lloyds Banking Group, which subsequently needed a 20 billion pound taxpayer bailout. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Evans and Mark Potter)