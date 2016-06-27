FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK watchdog to investigate KPMG audit of HBOS bank
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 27, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-UK watchdog to investigate KPMG audit of HBOS bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds KPMG reaction)

By Huw Jones

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s accounting watchdog has opened an investigation into how KPMG audited the books of HBOS, a British bank that collapsed in 2008 during the financial crisis.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on Monday it would investigate KPMG’s audit of HBOS for the year that ended December 2007.

It will look at whether there were “material uncertainties about the entity’s ability to continue as a going concern that needed to be disclosed in the financial statements,” it said.

KPMG said it had cooperated fully with previous inquiries by the FRC and with investigations by other financial regulators.

“We will continue to do this, but trust and ask that the investigation be completed as quickly as possible,” it said in a statement.

“We are confident that our work will stand up to objective scrutiny,” it added.

The FRC has come under pressure from lawmakers to undertake a full investigation into the audit of HBOS, which was formed through the merger of mortgage lender Halifax and Bank of Scotland.

The watchdog said in January it was conducting a preliminary investigation into the HBOS audit after a senior lawmaker said the FRC had made a mistake in refusing to open a full probe.

HBOS had to be rescued in a government-engineered takeover by Lloyds Banking Group, which subsequently needed a 20 billion pound taxpayer bailout. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Evans and Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.