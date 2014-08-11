FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Heathrow Airport says July was busiest month ever
August 11, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Britain's Heathrow Airport says July was busiest month ever

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest airport Heathrow said July was its busiest month on record with 6.97 million passengers travelling through the airport, 0.5 percent more than in the same month last year.

Heathrow, situated west of London, is operating close to capacity, and is at the centre of a long-running political tussle over airport expansion in the south-east of England.

Paassenger traffic with China grew 10.4 percent in July, the airport said.

The airport is owned by unlisted Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH). Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial, is the largest shareholder in HAH alongside partners Qatar Holding, China Investment Corp. and the Government of Singapore Investment Corp. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Erica Billingham)

