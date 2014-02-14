FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Double engine failure behind Glasgow helicopter crash-investigators
February 14, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Double engine failure behind Glasgow helicopter crash-investigators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A police helicopter that crashed into a Glasgow pub last year killing 10 people suffered a double engine failure, investigators said in an interim report on Friday.

Britain’s air accident investigator said both engines on the Eurocopter EC135 T2, made by a subsidiary of aerospace group EADS, failed despite there being fuel in the main tank.

The police helicopter dropped from the sky onto the Clutha pub in Scotland’s biggest city last November while more than 100 people were inside, killing all three crew and seven others and injuring 32.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the investigation was continuing. Eurocopter could not immediately be reached for comment.

“The investigation will seek to determine why ... no emergency radio transmission was received from the pilot and why, following the double engine failure, an autorotative descent and flare recovery was not achieved,” the report said.

Bond Aviation Group, the company which operated the helicopter, has started to pay compensation to victims and their families.

The group has said that although the cause of the accident was not known, it was committed to ensuring proper compensation was paid to all of those who had suffered loss as a result of the accident. It did not say it accepted liability.

“All concerned understand this process will be a long and complex investigation. While the investigation continues, we would urge against speculation,” Bond Aviation said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
