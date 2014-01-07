Four feared dead in British helicopter crash

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Four people were feared dead after a helicopter crashed in eastern England on Tuesday, police said, with local media reporting that it was believed to be a U.S. military aircraft.

The crash occurred in the Cley area of the north Norfolk coast, police said in a statement.

“There are believed to be four fatalities,” the statement added, saying a 400 metre (0.25 mile) area had been cordoned off.

Sky News, citing sources, said the helicopter was believed to be a U.S. Black Hawk flying from the nearby U.S. airbase RAF Lakenheath.

“We are working on an incident,” a spokesman at the airbase said, adding he had no further details. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Mike Collett-White)